21 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sofapaka Complete Transfer Activity With Mang'oli Swoop

By Vincent Opiyo

Former Kenyan champions Sofapaka have closed their midseason transfer activity with the signing of AFC Leopards midfielder Bernard Mang'oli.

Mang'oli penned a two-year contract with the Batoto ba Mungu on Wednesday morning, few hours after the expiry of his one year deal with Leopards.

He returns to the club team he served for six months in the second half of 2013 as they finished third in the GOtv Shield.

"Bernard Mang'oli is a disciplined and experienced player. This is what attracted us to have him back after three years. He plays with commitment in the midfield and is dedicated in his job," Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa told Nation Sport.

"We wanted to have him permanently in 2013 but the loan deal blocked us. He loved this club, we are therefore pleased to have acquired him at last."

Kalekwa further exuded confidence the 14 new faces they have added in this window will help the club reclaim its lost glory.

The former Leopards skipper will now compete for a starting berth in Sam Ssimbwa's team with Mohamed Kilume and Maurice Odipo.

Kilume and Odipo have been the regulars in the team's midfield.

Leopards have signed midfielders Victor Majid and Musa Mudde from Chemelil Sugar and Bandari respectively in a bid to strengthen their squad.

