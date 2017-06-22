Sudan: Assembly Approves Statement By Ministry of Petroleum and Gas

Khartoum — The National Assembly on Wednesday approved in a session headed by its Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, approved as the statement delivered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas for the fiscal year 2016 and the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

It also approved the report of the Committee for Energy and Mining and Water Resources on the statement delivered by Dr Hayat Ahmed Al Mahai, the chairperson of the committee.

The committee has recommended that the sector should depend on the national cadre and that there should be continued training in the domain of mining and making use of the national cadres while at the same time encouraging the scientific research and discoveries and that to this end the national companies in the domain of petroleum should be

encouraged and given the priority in all activities related to these fields.

The committee also stressed the need to provide financing for the projects of the sector and be given priority, because of the big role they play in the national economy

The Parliament members, while underlining he important role of the sector and that it is vital in the economy of the country, have meanwhile said conflict and clashes are some of the outstanding impediment for the economic development in the country.

The MPs have also called for putting an end to the conflict and to the clashes and for realizing peace and stability so that ministries whose works are impacted by the adverse conditions could play their role.