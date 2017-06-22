Somalia: Jubbaland Leader Accused of Arming Al-Shabaab

Mohamed Ali Yusuf, a lawmaker who was forced out of Jubbaland parliament has accused the state's President Ahmed Madobe of sending arms to the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab group.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu on Wednesday, Yusuf said Madobe provided Al shabaab with heavy and light arms which is fuelling the flames in a country already burning.

Yusuf was among several MPs ejected from Jubbaland parliament for undisclosed reasons.

Jubbaland, is federal state established in early 2013, following power-share talks in Kismayo.