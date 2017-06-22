21 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug and Puntland Sign Peace Deal in Galkayo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Puntland and Galmudug states have signed a new peace deal in Galkayo town, the headquarters of Mudug region in central Somalia following Federal govt-brokered talks.

Basically the peace agreement was all about to restore peace in Galkayo, after forces loyal to two federal states have taken arms against each other and fought for control of the city.

The Interior Minister of Somalia has been lengthily engaged in bringing together officials of two states, who finally inked the peace accord aimed at ending the long-running conflict.

This signing of this agreement came after ministers from Puntland and Galmudug begun direct talks in Galkayo town to discuss the conflict between the two sides early this week.

The talks followed a meeting between Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali and Galmudug President Ahmed Duale Haaf, which was held in Adado town last month.

The two states had been fighting in Mudug since 1991, hundreds of people died in the latest fighting between soldiers from the two sides, while thousands others have been displaced.

Somalia

Famine Averted, For Now - UN

A senior United Nations official says famine has been averted in Somalia for now. He warns food shortages still loom and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.