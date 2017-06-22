Somalia: Galmudug and Puntland Sign Peace Deal in Galkayo

Puntland and Galmudug states have signed a new peace deal in Galkayo town, the headquarters of Mudug region in central Somalia following Federal govt-brokered talks.

Basically the peace agreement was all about to restore peace in Galkayo, after forces loyal to two federal states have taken arms against each other and fought for control of the city.

The Interior Minister of Somalia has been lengthily engaged in bringing together officials of two states, who finally inked the peace accord aimed at ending the long-running conflict.

This signing of this agreement came after ministers from Puntland and Galmudug begun direct talks in Galkayo town to discuss the conflict between the two sides early this week.

The talks followed a meeting between Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali and Galmudug President Ahmed Duale Haaf, which was held in Adado town last month.

The two states had been fighting in Mudug since 1991, hundreds of people died in the latest fighting between soldiers from the two sides, while thousands others have been displaced.