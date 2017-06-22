Cameroon: Land Certificates - Marked Improvement in Issuance Since 2005

Luc-Magloire Mbarga Atangana last Thursday June 15, 2017, doled out assorted food stuffs to the Muslim community in Mfou… Read more »

The Minister of Land Tenure, Survey and State Property, Jacqueline Koung à Bessike has told Senators that there is a marked improvement in the issuance of land certificates in Cameroon since 2005. She spoke at the Senate on June 21, 2017 during a question time plenary sitting chaired by Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji. She answered a series of questions asked by Senator Amidou Maurice. The Minister disclosed that in 2005, only about 5,000 land certificates had been issued througout the country. As at December 31, 2016 the number had increased to about 153,000 land certificates with over 29,000 of the certificates issued to women. She added that the number represented an average of 13,000 land certificates issued since 2005. The improvement in the issuance of land certificates is explained by the coming into being of the Programme to modernise land survey and the minister promised that government will continue to facilitate the process. Other questions Minister Koung à Bessike answered concerned the new administrative centre in Yaounde. The question was whether the administrative centre was at Fébe but the minister said it remained at Etoudi, stating that public buildings were being put up and access roads also being constructed. There were also questions in concerning economic zones, programme of modernising survey. Answering the question on the contribution of the National Institute of Cartography, she said, the institution contributed in drawing up survey terms of reference and also participate in the pilot committee. She also answered questions on the contribution of local governments in protecting State property.

