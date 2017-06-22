Cameroon: Ramadam Before Ramadam - Minister Communes With Mfou Muslims

Luc-Magloire Mbarga Atangana last Thursday June 15, 2017, doled out assorted food stuffs to the Muslim community in Mfou in the Centre Region

The Minister of Trade, Luc-Magloire Mbarga Atangana; an influential elite of Mefou & Afamba Division in the Centre Region has communed with the Muslim community of Mfou, Thursday June 15, 2017. Muslims of the town of Mfou, who are observing a month-long fasting period ahead of the Eid Mubarak feast, received a huge consignment of foodstuffs of basic necessity from the hands of the Trade Minister. Amongst the items which were handed to the Muslim community at the Mfou Central mosque were bags of rice and flour, tins of vegetable oil, cartons of sugar and spaghetti, food sweeteners and a fat cow. According to Minister Luc-Magloire, Head of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Permanent Divisional Delegation to Mefou and Afamba, the gifts were a sign of religious tolerance and social cohesion, as well as an expression of the solidarity and unity of the sons and daughters of Mefou & Afamba. The Minister said the gesture was to consolidate peaceful cohabitation and enhance national integration as advocated by the Head of State Paul Biya. To Mohammed Ngapna, Imam of the Mfou Central mosque, the gifts will go a long way to boost the celebration of the Feast of Ramadam. He noted that the less privileged were particularly going to benefit from the gesture.