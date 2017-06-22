Sudan: First Vice - President Approves Sudanese Certificate's Result

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Wednesday approved the Sudanese Certificate Result for the year 2017.

The Minister of Education, Asya Mohamed Abdalla, has expressed her satisfaction over the result.

It is to be recalled that the rate of success in the Sudanese Certificate's exam in the year 2017 reached 73.7%, compared to 71.5 in the year 2016.

The number of students who sat for the Sudanese Certificate's exam in the year 2017 was 484,404 students, compared to 459,995 students in the year 2016.