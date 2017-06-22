21 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Approves Sudanese Certificate's Result

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Wednesday approved the Sudanese Certificate Result for the year 2017.

The Minister of Education, Asya Mohamed Abdalla, has expressed her satisfaction over the result.

It is to be recalled that the rate of success in the Sudanese Certificate's exam in the year 2017 reached 73.7%, compared to 71.5 in the year 2016.

The number of students who sat for the Sudanese Certificate's exam in the year 2017 was 484,404 students, compared to 459,995 students in the year 2016.

Sudan

Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern State

The Armed forces have issued a statement announcing the crash of a military helicopter, MIG17, on Tuesday the 20th 2017,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.