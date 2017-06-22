Sudan: New Splinter Group From Abdul Wahid Faction Join Peace Process in Central Darfur State

Zalinge — A new splinter group from Abdul Wahid Factions Sudan liberation Army- Abdul Wahid Wing, led by Haroon Kilmang Koi, has opted for the peace process in the area of Fogi, East of Golo, Jabal Mara Mountain, Central Darfur State.

The leader of the Group, Koi, said they have opted for peace after they reached a conclusion and were convinced that war that continue for years has resulted nothing but suffering for the people, calling on the government to provide services and to help restore what was destroyed by the war, saying his group which broke away from Abdul Wahid should be affiliated to the regular armed forces.

The governor of the state, Jaafar Abdul Hakam, has pointed out in statement that this group is an addition to the peace process and that his government has followed the strategy of halting the conflict and addressing the root causes of the war and rehabilitating the areas affected by the war.

He said this group which broke from Wahid Nour who has stayed related and affiliated to foreign powers and reject ing the peace process.

He said the group was fed up of the position adopted by Wahid and his nonobjective stands. He said they have announced that they wanted to join the peace process and to join the military arrangements related to those who drop their weapons and join the peace process.

He said he has asked the group to lure in more of their colleagues to join the peace process and follow their example.