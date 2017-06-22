21 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: Vice President Arrived in Kampala

Kampala — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, on Wednesday arrived here for participating in the Nile Basin states summit that brings each of Uganda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, ate Republic of Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan and Egypt.

The Vice President was received at the airport by the Ugandan state Minister for Foreign Affairs, Philemon Matigi and the Sudan ambassador to Kampala, Abdul Bagii Kabiir

The government delegation to the summit included Gen Ali Mohamed Salim, the state minister for Defense, and Gen Usama Mukhtar, the National Intelligence and Security NISS Deputy Director General Gen Usama Mukhtar as well as the Minister for Water Irrigation Mutazz Musa who joined the delegation here.

