Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz and Russian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Between Two Countries

The Armed forces have issued a statement announcing the crash of a military helicopter, MIG17, on Tuesday the 20th 2017,… Read more »

In a press statement, the Russian Ambassador said that the meeting has tackled means of enhancing the trade and economic cooperation between Sudan and Russia for the interest of the two countries.

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and deputy chairman of the higher committee for the file of relations with China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, received in his office Wednesday the Ambassador of Russia to Sudan and discussed progress of the relations between the two countries in the political, military, cultural and educational fields and ways of strengthening them.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.