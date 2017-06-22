Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz and Russian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Between Two Countries

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and deputy chairman of the higher committee for the file of relations with China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, received in his office Wednesday the Ambassador of Russia to Sudan and discussed progress of the relations between the two countries in the political, military, cultural and educational fields and ways of strengthening them.
In a press statement, the Russian Ambassador said that the meeting has tackled means of enhancing the trade and economic cooperation between Sudan and Russia for the interest of the two countries.