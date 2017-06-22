Sudan: Bakri Calls for Preserving Security and Stability in North Darfur State

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and got informed on the general security situation in the state and the areas which were affected by the recent incidents, especially Ain-Siro.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) said that North Darfur State is witnessing remarkable security at all its localities.

He referred to the efforts being exerted by the state to provide basic services for the affected areas.

Abdul-Wahid said that he informed the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the implementation of development projects in the state.