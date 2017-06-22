22 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Socialite Vera Sidika Smoking Hard in Nigeria

Photo: Vera Sidika/Instagram
Vera Sidika
By Chad Kitundu

Socialite Vera Sidika on Monday flaunted her bling on Instagram, but what hawk-eyed fans noticed was what she was holding between her fingers.

Sidika, who has never been known to be modest, posted a picture of herself holding what looked like a joint while in a hotel room in Lagos.

In 2016, the socialite posted a video of herself smoking and followed it with an admitio of  smoking a joint every night before going to bed.

Veetox tea, according to the socialite, helps reduce bloating, cleanse digestive system, improve metabolism and burn belly fat.

"Yes, Veetox is made in L.A California," she posted.

