21 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Tackles Regional Asymmetries in Bie

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Debbie Morello/WFP
It remains a hard life for most rural Angolans (file photo).

Cuito — The governor of central Bié, Álvaro de Boa Vida Neto, assured Wednesday in Cuito that the government has been working hard to combat regional asymmetries in order to promote equality in the development of this part of the country.

Boavida Neto, said so to journalists during the meeting with the traditional authorities of the province, in the context of the process under way to monitor them and also to inform civil society well the actions that the government develops.

The governor urged, however, that traditional authorities, through language, customs and traditions help the State to maintain the identity of each people to improve organization and governance.

This program aims fundamentally to seek aid to chieftains for a more participatory, competent, transparent and modern governance, first passing through the reform of the Government.

According to him, peace should be the essential point of convergence for a solid country, calling on other colleagues to bring love messages to their neighbors, especially on the eve of the general election.

Angola

When You Can't Shoot, Sue!

Recently, the Angolan ruling party MPLA proposed, in Parliament, that the outgoing President and Vice-President be given… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.