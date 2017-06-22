Angola: Government Tackles Regional Asymmetries in Bie

Photo: Debbie Morello/WFP

It remains a hard life for most rural Angolans (file photo).

Cuito — The governor of central Bié, Álvaro de Boa Vida Neto, assured Wednesday in Cuito that the government has been working hard to combat regional asymmetries in order to promote equality in the development of this part of the country.

Boavida Neto, said so to journalists during the meeting with the traditional authorities of the province, in the context of the process under way to monitor them and also to inform civil society well the actions that the government develops.

The governor urged, however, that traditional authorities, through language, customs and traditions help the State to maintain the identity of each people to improve organization and governance.

This program aims fundamentally to seek aid to chieftains for a more participatory, competent, transparent and modern governance, first passing through the reform of the Government.

According to him, peace should be the essential point of convergence for a solid country, calling on other colleagues to bring love messages to their neighbors, especially on the eve of the general election.