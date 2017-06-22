Gaborone — The Toyota Kalahari 1 000 Desert Race is this weekend and motorsport lovers are expected to descend on the mining town of Jwaneng once again and one man who fancies his chances of a podium finish this year is none other than local special vehicle racer Keith du Toit.

Having suffered a bout of bad luck last year as his car was hit by another car, the man who has been racing since 1976 seems to be confident of an impressive showing and it would be up to his 15 people crew and trusted navigator to make sure everything runs smoothly.

In an interview while showing off his race car to curious onlookers, du Toit noted that he was grateful for the support that he got from Bokomo from their White Star maize meal brand over the years.

Keith du Toit recently received sponsorship worth P80 000 from Bokomo for this year's competition and the company has been sponsoring him since 2008.

"White Star has grown into a national brand and spectators love the car and we are proud of that and I also do what I can to promote White Star maize meal and Bokomo as you can see us here in Railpark mall," said du Toit.

He indicated that he would do his absolute best to make sure he completes the race this year, unlike last year due to an accident.

He further noted that he had been fully engrossed with getting the car ready and had recently acquired a gearbox from Germany, which seemed to give him sleepless nights.

"But I finally managed to get it last week from OR Tambo even though it was a public holiday and I had to beg and plead so I could come fit it on time," he said.

Du Toit said he was eager to make an impression at this year's spectacle, which over the years has been dubbed Southern Africa's biggest motorsport extravaganza.

He gave an assurance that the race car would be ready for this year's competition.

On being quizzed on what he thinks of plans to move the race to Ghanzi next year, du Toit said it would become more expensive for competitors.

"But the biggest challenge is going to be traffic because Ghanzi has one entry/exit and I do not even know how this is going to look," he said, adding that with Jwaneng, people can use different roads/villages and even though traffic is still a challenge it would be a nightmare in Ghanzi.

He also noted that accommodation is a challenge in those areas and does not see how it could be able to handle the volume of traffic that has become accustomed to the desert race.BOPA

Source : BOPA