22 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Wina Technical School Graduates 144 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Wina Technical School has on 18 June graduated a total of 144 students that included 33 females who studied a 2 year-long theoretical and practical education at a certificate level.

The courses provided include general mechanics, wood and metal works, electricity, construction, survey and design.

Speaking at the graduation event, Mr. Kaleab Zeru, Director of the school reminded the graduates to exert efforts to practically upgrade their skills and play due role in the nation building process.

Mr. Berhane Araya, head of Finance and Administration in the Department of Technical and Vocational Training and Education, on his part indicated that vocational training is the foundation of the overall development of a country and that the investment being made on education emanates from that vision.

Eritrea

No Border Wall for Ethiopia, Rather an Open Door - Even for Its Enemy

It's one thing to read about the exodus of souls flowing out of Eritrea, it's quite another to look into the tired eyes,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.