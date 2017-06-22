Eritrea: Wina Technical School Graduates 144 Students

Massawa — Wina Technical School has on 18 June graduated a total of 144 students that included 33 females who studied a 2 year-long theoretical and practical education at a certificate level.

The courses provided include general mechanics, wood and metal works, electricity, construction, survey and design.

Speaking at the graduation event, Mr. Kaleab Zeru, Director of the school reminded the graduates to exert efforts to practically upgrade their skills and play due role in the nation building process.

Mr. Berhane Araya, head of Finance and Administration in the Department of Technical and Vocational Training and Education, on his part indicated that vocational training is the foundation of the overall development of a country and that the investment being made on education emanates from that vision.