Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica

Fastjet airline offices in Harare.

Low cost airline Fastjet is planning to introduce new flights on its Harare, Johannesburg and Victoria Falls routes to add to the current 50 per week due to passenger demand.

The airliner, which has all along been operating a single plane, earlier this year pulled out of the Victoria Falls-Johannesburg route citing high operational costs.

However, Fastjet will now be flying three times daily for six days and two times on Saturday between Harare and Johannesburg, to give a total of 40 flights between the two business destinations, Fastjet regional marketing executive Faith Chaitezvi said in a statement.

Currently, the airline flies four times a week between Harare and Victoria Falls and will be adding a seasonal Monday flight starting July 17.

"Fastjet has realised considerable success in attracting travellers to its service between Harare and Johannesburg as well as domestically between Harare and Victoria Falls," said Chaitezvi.

On the Harare and Johannesburg route, Fastjet Zimbabwe will now offer up to three daily return flights with effect from 1 July 2017.

"Due to seasonal demand, Fastjet Zimbabwe has also added a fifth weekly flight on Mondays between 17 July and 11 September on its route between Harare and Victoria Falls," Chaitezvi said.

She said the airliner will be departing Harare at 6.30AM, 2.15PM and 7.00PM.

On the Harare-Johannesburg route, Fastjet will be competing with well-established South Africa Airways, British Airways (through Comair) and SA Express as well as Air Zimbabwe, who run daily flights.

Chaitezvi said the additional flights are meant to provide passengers, especially business travellers, with added flexibility to manage their diaries.

"By offering a total of 50 flights per week with the newly announced schedule, Fastjet Zimbabwe will be taking people places and offering passengers more convenient travel options - whether for business or for leisure at affordable fares," she added.

"The addition of the fifth seasonal flight from Harare to Victoria Falls also provides our passengers with increased travel option choices to visit the Falls (Rainforest) during one if its peak seasons, when its water is at its highest.

Tickets are already on sale, with one-way fares to Johannesburg starting from $100 while it costs $96 return between Harare and Victoria Falls.

Fastjet Zimbabwe entered the South Africa market in the first quarter of 2016 with five weekly frequencies into Johannesburg from Harare and later added the Victoria Falls Johannesburg route to its roster.