21 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Campaign to Vaccinate About 60,000 Animals

Menongue — At least 60,000 animals are to be vaccinated against various diseases, in the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, during a campaign that kicked off this June, in the whole province.

Promoted by the Veterinary Services Institute, the campaign is focusing on the control and contention of cross-border diseases and epidemiological vigilance.

The campaign will equally involve seventeen technicians from the local veterinary services department, among other staffs, as well as the mobilisation of several vehicles.

