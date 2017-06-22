Angola: Campaign to Vaccinate About 60,000 Animals

Menongue — At least 60,000 animals are to be vaccinated against various diseases, in the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, during a campaign that kicked off this June, in the whole province.

Promoted by the Veterinary Services Institute, the campaign is focusing on the control and contention of cross-border diseases and epidemiological vigilance.

The campaign will equally involve seventeen technicians from the local veterinary services department, among other staffs, as well as the mobilisation of several vehicles.