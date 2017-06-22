Malawi: Red Lions in Tricky Fixture Against Civil Sporting

TNM Super League leaders Red Lions is in a tricky fixture over the weekend as they invade the capital to face A 14th placed Civil Sporting (formerly known as Civo United) at Civo stadium on Sunday.

Thy Zomba based outfit are on top of the log table with 12 points from 6 games and have a challenge to move forward as they meet struggling Civil Sporting.

Red Lions need to consolidate their lead and desire for the title as they now face an uphill task with second place much improved Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have equalled them on points but differ on goal aggregate.

Last weekend, the Reds were on by while Silver Stikers were on the road to Mzuzu where they collected four points from a maximum of six.

They beat Chitipa United 2-0 before sharing the spoils with Moyale Barracks in a barren draw.

The Bankers have so far collected maximum points twice away from home after they first beat the defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 courtesy of Michael Tetteh's double.

The Sunday fixture for Reds is a difficult one because Civil Sporting will be looking to register a first win of the season and they can play to prove that and win to move out of the relegation zone.

However, Civil Sporting surprised soccer fraternity last Saturday when they came from behind to hold Champions,Kamuzu Barracks to a 1-1 draw.

Top of the form team, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers their 5th league game against Blue Eagles on Sunday at Balaka stadium has been postponed.

Eagles last Saturday humiliated Nomads traditional rivals Nyasa Bullets with a 1- 0 defeat through Chisomo Chilasa's goal.

Bullets have an assignment with fourth placed Premier Bet Wizards at Kalulu stadium in Nchalo under the guidance of Elia Kananji who is sitting in for the suspended head coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan following poor run of form in the capital last weekend.

It will be tough game for Kananji men as evidenced that every team in the league wants to have a go at them.

Wizards on several occasions have proved to be tough opponents to Bullets as it being coached by former Bullets skipper, Peter Mponda.