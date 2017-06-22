19 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Opposition Unita Announces Inclusive, Participative Governance

Lubango — The leader of the opposition Unita party and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, announced an ?inclusive and participative? governance to improve the living of the people, should he win the forthcoming 23 August election.

Isaias Samakuva was speaking Saturday in Lubango, southern Huíla province, during a public rally meant to present his party electoral manifesto called "Agenda-Angola2030".

According to him, such an inclusive and participative governance would enable the participation of Angolans with ideas capable of improving the country's means of communication, housing, health, education and agriculture.

He added such an inclusive and participative process would require a strong involvement of the society, in face of the challenges ahead.

The opposition leader said his party's governing programme and electoral manifesto was so carefully designed that even if Unita loses the election, it (programme) would remain in archives so everyone could have access to.

