Kenya: DJ Pierra Goes Ham on Local Magazine for Calling her 'Fat'

DJ Pierra Makena lost her cool on TV during a weekly show on Ebru TV while putting the record straight on why she has gained weight.

DJ Pierra has for some time now set some tongues wagging over her weight after giving birth to her daughter Rica Pokot.

In the past DJ Pierra has maintained a petite physique which she flaunted while deejay events. However, a story carried a local magazine on same issue is what seemed to have driven her mad.

"Let me address something, 'Pierra showcases her baby fat'. My baby fat is mine. I gave birth, I don't know what you did. And I ' m very proud of every woman in this world who gives birth and is happy about their body. This is here, (referring to her body) is bootylicious," said DJ Pierra as she rose from her seat and swung round. The rant did not end there as she later took to Instagram to tell off her haters.

"The last thing a person should tell a Mother is how bad she looks. Putting her down is unfair and uncouth. This should stop. I speak as a mom! And kudos to all women and mothers looking gorgeous and bringing up beautiful children!The beauty is in the children we have. I was deeply hurt and I even let it out on my show Let's Talk KE tells you how emotional we get some time."