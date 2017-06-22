Nsanje youths have issued a two week ultimatum to authorities to formulate by-laws and ensure they are operational amid concerns that the absence of the by-laws is compromising efforts to safeguard the rights of a girl child in the district specifically on education.

District Youth Chairperson Seda Bonzo said time has come for authorities to act on the challenges rocking the district's girl child education following continued high school drop dropout amongst the girl child as result of forced marriages and early pregnancies just to mention but a few.

Bonzo said much as they (youths) are partly to blame for the problems, they cannot sit back and watch things going bad hence the move to force authorities to start thinking big and widely.

"As youths through the support from Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) and using theatre for development concept, a committee which will be looking into such issues has been established in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera and will be replicated in other areas.

"The committee's membership touches all the areas which we feel can assist in coming up with the by-laws and ensure that those by-laws are being followed. For instance, the membership includes; traditional authority, councilor, head teachers from both primary and secondary schools, religious leaders and representatives from business community, learners themselves among others.

"We know that authorities can as well do better to ensure that the lost glory is retained," explained Bonzo.

Traditional Authority Ndamela and councilor Robert Chabvi has assured the concerned youths that they will act as requested saying they are equally concerned with Nsanje's failure to make strides in promoting girl child education.

"Let me say enough is enough. I will be tough on those that will be involved in disturbing girl child through pregnancies among other things that they will be penalized. Let me thank Camfed for their support towards the girl child but also for supporting this important interface meeting with the youths. This has been a great opportunity meeting you as your traditional leader," said Traditional Authority Ndamela while accepting the additional role in the newly formed committee.

District Education Manager Towera Masoka Banda has described the youth's action as a timely venture saying her office is equally concerned that scores of girls including those on bursaries have been dropping out of school due to such reasons.

"The youth has brought in a good idea which for sure will change things to positive. In fact, the challenges facing girl child in the district have been giving my office headache. But with this approach, things will work out for the better," said Masoka.

Masoka hopes things will improve for the better as local leaders will take the leading role in ensuring that the girl child is protected.

Campaign for female education (CAMFED) is engaging the district's community to bring out issues affecting their area and suggest possible actions through theater for development initiative.

Camfed has been forced to engage in such an extra gear to reduce girls' school dropouts in the lower shire district.