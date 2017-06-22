Botswana: Legislation to Ease Business Operation

Gaborone — Government has been working on strengthening legal framework with the view of attracting investment and facilitating the ease of doing business in Botswana.

The Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Mr Edwin Batshu revealed this while briefing members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi in Gaborone on Tuesday.

Mr Batshu said the Immigration (Amendment) Bill of 2016, which was approved by the National Assembly in April, contained alterations to previous law, which would allow the minister to take decisions on ad hoc basis to enhance the investment climate.

The minister would be able to confer permanent residence on a non-citizen who has lawfully resided in Botswana for a period of less than five years if the minister is satisfied that the non-citizen has established significant business in Botswana, or intends to make a significant investment in the country.

Mr Batshu also said his ministry was continuing with consultations on the Citizen (Amendment) Bill of 2017, which sought to introduce dual citizenship in restricted circumstances, and was tabled before parliament in February this year.

He added that the Advisory and Arbitration Council was launched in April with a mandate to advice the minister on issues of the registration of societies and arbitrate disputes within and between registered societies.

The council was established in terms of the amended Societies Act of 2016, the minister said. Furthermore, Mr Batshu said the regulations to standardise the implementation of the Societies Act of 2016 were to be published through the office of the Attorney General.

Another legislative revision being mooted is the National Registration (Amendment) Bill, currently being drafted, while stakeholder consultations on draft national migration policy are currently taking place. The ministry is also in the process of developing modern systems that will improve its operations, Mr Batshu said.

An automated fingerprint identification system, for storing and verifying fingerprints, is used for registering citizens and producing the national identity card. The ministry integrated information technology system will facilitate civil registration services, imigration and citizenship, passport and border control as well as labour administration.

In order to enhance the efficiency of the passport and border control system, a public key directory system will be installed, which will be able to verify the travelling documents of other states. In making their submissions, various members of

Ntlo ya Dikgosi urged the minister to ensure smooth running of the services rendered by his ministry.

Kgosi Malope II of the Bangwaketse complained about what he considered a cumbersome process involved in renewing the national identity card. Kgosi Kgari Sechele III urged the minister to ensure a good relationship with neighbouring states to ensure that children born to Batswana parents residing in countries such as South Africa are properly documented.BOPA

