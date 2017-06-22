Botswana: LDS Trains Health Workers

Molepolole — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS) Botswana in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has embarked on some life-saving programmes to help mothers and their babies survive during birth.

Speaking in an interview, LDS Charities team leader, Mr Isaac Ferguson said the church had organised two courses being Helping Babies Breathe and Essential Care for Every Baby, to help equip health practitioners in Botswana with the required skills.

He said they had engaged two specialists from United States of America, who are professionals on both obstetric and pediatric fields, adding that the courses started on Monday and will end on Friday.

Mr Ferguson indicated that LDS Charities started this annual programme in 2012.

He said they had added two other courses being Helping Mothers Survive and Essential Care for Small Babies.

"Some mothers lose their lives while giving birth and we are equipping health practitioners with more skills to avoid that. Some children are born pre-maturely while others are born underweight and they need extra care," he said.

Mr Ferguson said there would be over 100 Botswana health professionals consisting of doctors, midwives and nurses trained at the end of the programme, representing all district health teams in Botswana.

"We train trainers who will take the course to their different districts to train other health practitioners," he explained.

Mr Fegurson said the church sent volunteers, physicians and nurses to instruct birth attendants on neonatal and essential care for babies and with such trainings, attendants were able to help save the lives of babies who had breathing difficulties at birth and mothers with serious post-natal complications.

He said the training would also help attendants give proper care to babies, including maintaining a baby's normal temperature, checking for danger signs and other life-saving practices. BOPA

Source: BOPA