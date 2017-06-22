20 June 2017

West Africa: Mali and the Sahel - EU Strengthens Its Action in Support of Security of the Region

Brussels — Today, the Council adopted a decision to support the regionalisation of EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions in the Sahel region, namely EUCAP Sahel Mali, EUCAP Sahel Niger and EUTM Mali.

The Council decision allows for the establishment of a regional coordination cell based within one of the EU civilian missions, EUCAP Sahel Mali. The regional coordination cell include internal security and defence experts in G5 Sahel countries, deployed in Mali but also in EU delegations in other G5 Sahel countries, namely Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad.

In a first phase, the regional coordination cell will conduct an assessment of G5 Sahel countries' security and defence needs and gaps with a view to the development of a CSDP regional implementation plan that will make recommendations for any subsequent phase. It will also facilitate the organisation of training courses by the EU CSDP Missions in the Sahel for G5 Sahel countries security and defence trainees.

The objectives of reinforcing a regional approach in the EU work in the region is to support cross-border cooperation in the Sahel and regional cooperation structures, and to enhance national capacities of the G5 Sahel countries.

The EU supports the efforts the G5 Sahel countries and will work together against terrorism and any other threat to security and peace. On 19 June, the Council adopted conclusions on Mali and the Sahel which, in particular, strongly condemn the terrorist attack of 18 June in Bamako (Mali). The conclusions recall that the EU has a strong integrated approach towards achieving stabilisation of the region, including a full range of relevant instruments in the field of diplomacy, long-term development cooperation, support to human rights, stabilisation efforts, resilience building, humanitarian assistance, migration management and security, including CSDP missions.

