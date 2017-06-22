A Zanu-PF activist and cleric has come out hammers and tongs against Kwekwe Central legislator Masango Matambanadzo, ordering the MP to respect the Mugabe name.

Archbishop Kandros Mugabe was apparently incensed by Matambanadzo after the latter addressed him as Kandros Chikungwe.

Matambanadzo, a former street photographer and self-confessed Grade Two drop-out, last week asked the police to arrest the cleric for allegedly holding illegal meetings in the Midlands city.

"Kandros Chikungwe has done more than seven meetings in the Kwekwe central constituency and all those meetings are booked with your offices.

"Dipol we are very surprised by your offices that you allow these illegal meetings to take place. If your office allows him again, I will be left with no option except to take the matter up," reads part of the letter from the MP

The cleric was not best pleased.

"It is a mockery to be addressed as Chikugwe," the Archbishop said before producing a passport with the name Kandros Mugabe.

"The name Mugabe is a very special name which must not be taken in vain. It is a name which belongs to royalty. It is a mockery to be addressed as Chikugwe by the MP because I answer to the name Mugabe," he fumed.

"What the MP has done is like calling the party spokesperson Simon Moyo whilst he is known as Simon Khaya Moyo. The MP must not confuse people," he said.

Continuing, the flamboyant cleric and businessman said Matambanadzo has failed to deliver as an MP.

"Matambanadzo, during his election into Parliament in 2013, promised to give housing stands to the homeless but has since failed to honour the promise," said the Zvipo Zvemweya church leader who is believed to be eyeing the Kwekwe Central seat.

"He (sitting MP) went on to collect money from the poor for the non-existent project and to me that is stealing. As a leader, he was supposed to give to the needy, not the other way around," Mugabe said.

The cleric claimed that Matambanadzo might have collected some $100,000 from desperate home-seekers

"He promised to give people stands and the amount he collected is to the tune of $100 000. What this simply means is that the MP is no longer acceptable to the community," said the cleric.

When he was elected into office Matambanadzo promised to build 5,000 houses for the homeless with the prospective beneficiaries asked to contribute $1 per day. To date the project has not taken off the ground.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Midlands Provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri maintained that the controversial cleric was suspended from the party.

But Mugabe is insisting that his suspension had been lifted.

"I received a letter from the National Commissar on 10 August 2016. I was reinstated as the suspension was un-procedural, the allegations are all false. They wanted me to be suspended for five years so that they would confiscate my properties," he said.

"I don't know what the MP is on about. The meetings have been cleared by the police. We are mobilising so that people will vote for President Mugabe in 2018," the cleric said.

He also took a swipe at the party leadership in Kwekwe which he accused of failing to mobilise people during the party's restructuring and verification process.

"The party was getting 50-60 people per district, but during my programmes I have been attracting 1,000 people," he said.