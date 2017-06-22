A Gweru man who allegedly poured two litres of paraffin all over his lover's body before setting her on fire in a dispute over text messages was Wednesday arraigned before the courts.

Shepherd Muringani, a city mechanic, appeared before Gweru provincial magistrate, Pathekile Msipa facing attempted murder charges.

Muringani was not asked to plead but remanded in custody to July 6.

He allegedly burnt his girlfriend of three years, Priscilla Munyanyi (33) before going into hiding. The girlfriend is battling for her life at Gweru General Hospital.

Prosecutors told the court that on the morning of June 18, Muringani and Munyanyi were at the latter's home in Mkoba 12 when the latter asked him why another woman had sent him (Muringani) love text messages.

This did not go down well with Muringani and a dispute arose between pair.

Muringani grabbed two litres of paraffin before pouring the substance all over Munyanyi's body and setting her alight.

The woman who was rushed to Gweru General Hospital. She sustained deep burns all over the body as well as a swelling.

Muringani was arrested while attempting to visit Munyanyi at the hospital.