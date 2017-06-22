Kenya: Leopards Coach Marin 'Failed to Co-Exist' With Players and Bench

AFC Leopards management have said coach Dorian Marin had to go because his stay in the locker room had become untenable.

The Romanian trainer, 57, was shown the door this week after just 13 days in charge where he oversaw two matches.

He, however, had not signed a formal contract with Leopards.

Club secretary Oscar Igaida said the former Eritrea coach had failed to co-exist with the players and technical bench members during his short stint.

"We received several complaints, especially from players about his training methods and tactics. In the end, it was in our best interests to go separate ways," explained Igaida.

JUMA IN CHARGE

Igaida though could not explain what AFC Leopards had seen in the Romanian in the first place to consider his services. Marin was previously based in Syria.

The Leopards's official said the club's former midfielder and international Tom Juma takes over on an interim basis.

Juma becomes the 14th coach to be appointed by Leopards in four years. Marin, meanwhile, pleaded for an opportunity to continue coaching the team.

"This club has some amazing players and if handed a chance, I wish to nurture them into top talents capable of playing in Europe. I left a good job in Syria to come here because I am certain of transforming Leopards into a dominant force in this region as was the case 20 years ago," Marin explained.

Marian was brought in on June 8 to replace Englishman Stewart Hall who only lasted eight months at the club.

Marin's stint is, however, longer than that of Vitor Salvado, who was fired by Leopards hours after being hired back in 2013, amid reports the Portuguese didn't meet the qualification criteria.

Leopards, who are currently placed 12th on the SportPesa Premier League standings after 14 rounds of matches, next face Kariobangi Sharks in the league on July 1.

AFC Leopards coaches over the years

Jan Koops: June 2011 - December 2012

Tom Olaba: Jan 2013 - April 2013

Luc Eymael: April 2013 - September 2013

James Nandwa: September 2013 - April 2014

Washingtone Muhanji: April 2014

Juma Abdallah: May 2014 - June 2014

Pietter De Jongh: June 2014 - January 2015

Zdravko Logarusic: February 2015 - September 2015

Jan Koops: Oct 2015 - Jan 2016

Ivan Minnaert: Feb 2016 - September 2016

Ezekiel Akwana: Oct 2016 - Oct 2016

Stewart Hall: November 2016 - May 2017

Dorian Marin: June 2017