21 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: #reabatsaya Team Out

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — The team that will take on the world at the Netball World Youth Cup scheduled for the University of Botswana next month has been announced.

The formidable #Reabatsaya team comprises Katlego Dipatelelo, who doubles as a goalkeeper and goal defender, Fatima Dino, Maungo Simone and captain Kgomotso Matibini in defence.

In midcourt it features Sarona Hans, Tsaone Tshegofatso, Florence Powane and Amantle Never.

Batswana will pin their hopes on the hard working Boikanyo Selogetso, Cheludo David, Chenesani Mbangiwa and Pearl Maribe to score the goals.

Reserves are Gorata Rabasaka, Barati Phesudi and Maipelo Mosotho.

Botswana is in Pool C with Jamaica, Cook Island and Malaysia.

The local girls will take on Malaysia in the opening game after the opening ceremony.

Botswana Netball Association vice president, technical, Lorato Thebekgosi said they were confident that the squad would represent the country well.

She said the team was selected based on their capabilities and height.

Thebekgosi added that they had prepared intensily for the games, and that they recently competed in tournaments in Australia and Singapore as part of their preparations.

She said they played against Singapore because their style of play was similar to that of Malaysia and Cook Island.

"In Australia we managed to identify our weaknesses and strengths, and currently the team is in South Africa in the quest to fully prepare," she said.

She said they chose to have their training camp in South Africa because their league was ongoing, and were hosting some tournaments which they could benefit from.

She noted that South Africa played a physical game and that their players were tall, saying it would come in handy during the competition as they were pitted against Jamaica and Uganda which also boast of tall players.

Over 240 players, 100 team officials and 27 match officials are expected to grace the tournament.

