Nigeria: Ibadan Flooding - Ajimobi Reads Riot Act to House Owners, Sympathises With Victims

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said that all structures on waterways and floodplains obstructing the free flow of rivers may have to give way to forestall loss of lives and properties to flooding in Ibadan, the state capital.

Ajimobi said this during an on-the-spot assessment of areas affected by the rampaging flood that submerged some buildings in some areas in Ibadan after a five-hour downpour, on Tuesday.

The places visited include Orogun, Shasha Alfonso, Egberi and Oki Rivers in Olodo, and Onipepeye, all within Ibadan.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, was in company with officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, led by the Zonal Coordinator (South-West), Mr. Yakubu Sulaimon.

He used the opportunity to admonish residents to desist from bad habits that have been found to cause flooding, noting that the soul of every citizen and their property were precious and would be protected by the government.

The NEMA zonal coordinator said that the agency decided to visit the state capital to gather first-hand information and see for themselves the havoc wrecked by Tuesday's flooding in parts of the city.

Going by the agency's assessment, Yakubu said that more than 300 houses were affected during the incident.