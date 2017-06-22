22 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Join World Music Day Celebrations On Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

World Music Day is celebrated worldwide on 21 June with millions of people across the globe celebrating this art form that has the ability to bring people from all cultures and backgrounds together.

Also known as the Fête de la Musique, the music festival is said to have originated when American musician Joel Cohen in the 1970s spent two seasons as a producer of musical radio programmes for the French National Radio (France Musique). He came up with the concept of an all-day musical celebration on the days of the solstice.

This year, the world is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of World Music Day and in Namibia, concerts will take place this Saturday in Windhoek, Oshakati and Rundu.

The one-day music festival is an excellent opportunity for both upcoming and established artists to showcase their talent to a large and diverse audience, performing a wide array of genres, from jazz to rock, gospel, reggae and many more!

During the day in Windhoek, a food and crafts market will be held at Palm Tree Park, with activities for children, making it a perfect family outing.

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre will host an evening concert from 20h00 till late.

Artists such as The Fate of Miss H, Savannah Afros, Tschuku Tschuku, Ann Singer, Monique English, Formula Band, Meta and Shiva Child, NOVA, Omidi d'Afrique and Jeff AD will take to the stage during the one day celebrations.

Entrance to all WMD activities and events is free.

Namibia

Call to Rename Airport After Liberation Struggle Icon Ya Toivo

The call that the Ondangwa airport be renamed after Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo is gaining momentum as more and more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.