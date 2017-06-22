Namibia: Join World Music Day Celebrations On Saturday

World Music Day is celebrated worldwide on 21 June with millions of people across the globe celebrating this art form that has the ability to bring people from all cultures and backgrounds together.

Also known as the Fête de la Musique, the music festival is said to have originated when American musician Joel Cohen in the 1970s spent two seasons as a producer of musical radio programmes for the French National Radio (France Musique). He came up with the concept of an all-day musical celebration on the days of the solstice.

This year, the world is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of World Music Day and in Namibia, concerts will take place this Saturday in Windhoek, Oshakati and Rundu.

The one-day music festival is an excellent opportunity for both upcoming and established artists to showcase their talent to a large and diverse audience, performing a wide array of genres, from jazz to rock, gospel, reggae and many more!

During the day in Windhoek, a food and crafts market will be held at Palm Tree Park, with activities for children, making it a perfect family outing.

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre will host an evening concert from 20h00 till late.

Artists such as The Fate of Miss H, Savannah Afros, Tschuku Tschuku, Ann Singer, Monique English, Formula Band, Meta and Shiva Child, NOVA, Omidi d'Afrique and Jeff AD will take to the stage during the one day celebrations.

Entrance to all WMD activities and events is free.