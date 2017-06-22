Kenya: Scare as Gas Tanker Leaks in Middle of Road

Photo: Daily Nation

Emergency services on standby near a leaking gas tanker at Gitaru, Kikuyu, near the junction of the Southern Bypass and the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Normalcy has returned on the busy Nakuru-Nairobi Highway after a 12-hour closure following a massive gas leak from a tanker at Gitaru near Kikuyu Southern bypass on Wednesday night.

The tanker transporting the gas is said to have been leaking due to a malfunctioning closing lid.

Police and emergency services responded immediately and cordoned off the area with traffic being diverted to other routes.

By 7am on Thursday, the road was open when Engineers from the oil Company managed to successfully transfer the gas to another tanker.

SUCCESSFULLY TRANSFERRED

The incident that occurred at around 8.30pm on Wednesday night was confirmed by the Deputy Director and Communication Officer National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) Pius Masai who said there could have been massive destruction in case of a fire.

"The threat is over. Safety and security measures were put in place until today (Thursday) morning when Engineers from the oil Company managed to successfully transfer the substance to another tanker," said Mr Masai in a statement.

Mr Masai had on Wednesday night appealed to road users to adhere to police instructions for diversions and avoid the Gitaru Junction.

They were also appealed to evacuate at least 400 meters and prepare to respond and save lives in case of a fire but put personal safety first.

QUICK RESPONSE

He also told motorists to avoid open fires near the scene while drivers were to avoid creating traffic jam by obeying traffic laws, rules and regulations.

Unlike December last year in Naivasha where 39 people died and scores of others seriously injured when a lorry carrying petroleum goods from Mombasa to Kampala rammed into vehicles before bursting into flames, the security agencies' response was quick and no incident was reported.