22 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Army Warns Mugabe Over Wife Grace's 'Ambition to Succeed Him' - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly moved to stop his wife, Grace's ambition to succeed him.

According to Bloomberg, this came after the country's intelligence chief warned that "her campaign may stoke political violence".

Quoting three members from the ruling Zanu-PF party's politburo, Bloomberg said that Grace's ambition faced opposition from the military, who backed Mnangagwa as next leader.

"Mugabe asked his wife Grace, 51, to tone down her public criticism of veterans of Zimbabwe's independence war who've supported the president since he took power in 1980 and back her main rival, Deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 74," the politburo members were quoted as saying.

Zanu-PF was reported to be divided into two distinct factions that sought to outwit each other in the battle to succeed Mugabe, 93.

The nonagenarian has failed to groom a successor in his 37 years in power in the southern African country.

Civilian structure

One of the camps calling itself "Team Lacoste" was linked to Mnangagwa, while another faction made up of Young Turks trading by the name Generation 40 was reportedly linked to First Lady Grace.

G40 was said to be seeking to torpedo Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

In April, Zimbabwean former freedom fighters reportedly said they would rather vote for "a stick" if Mngangagwa failed to succeed Mugabe.

According to News Day, the war veterans vowed to continue backing Mnangagwa, with the spokesperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA), Douglas Mahiya saying at the time that their move was in line with the Zanu-PF leadership structure agreed upon under the Mgagao Declaration of 1975.

"We agreed there that the civilian structure would be religiously followed with no attempt to stop each other. That is why Emmerson (Mnangagwa) is quiet. We must respect the sacredness of the structure of the revolution which even caused the deaths of our gallant sons and daughters," Mahiya was quoted as saying.

News24

Zimbabwe

VP Mnangagwa a Shameless Liar - Opposition

The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has scoffed at vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent claim that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.