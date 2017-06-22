Kenya: Uhuruto Takes Re-Election Campaign to Nyeri County

After campaigning in Murang'a on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are intensifying their hunt for votes in neighbouring Nyeri County.

The tug-of-war between Jubilee and independent candidates is expected to play out just like in Murang'a where the two factions engaged in a war of words ahead of the president's arrival at Blue Post Hotel Wednesday.

The president is expected to start his campaign tour of Nyeri at Kiamaraiga before heading to Kiawarigi and later Karatina Town in Mathira Constituency.

According to a schedule released by his campaign team, the president and his team will also visit Othaya, Kiandu, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Mweiga before attending a rally at Kamukunji Stadium in Nyeri Town.

INDEPENDENTS

Already, Jubilee Senate candidate Ephraim Maina has told independent candidates and those from "friendly" political parties to keep off President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaign tour of the county.

Mr Maina, who is also the leader of the President's re-election campaigns in the region, said the gatherings which will start at the Sagana State Lodge will be a Jubilee Party affair.

In the Jubilee nominations held in April, Nyeri voters kicked out five of the six MPs.

KICKED OUT

Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, Mathira's Peter Weru, Mukurwe-ini's Kabando wa Kabando, Othaya MP Mary Wambui and Tetu's Ndung'u Gethenji were beaten by newcomers.

Only Kieni MP Kanini Kega survived the voters' wrath.

Some of the Jubilee aspirants are facing stiff competition from independent candidates who have exuded confidence of winning.

However, some of those who lost in the Jubilee primaries and will not defend their seats have said they will now campaign for President Kenyatta's re-election.

UHURUTO EXPRESS

They are part of a team dubbed UhuRuto Express and are campaigning in at least 11 counties in the Central region.

They will Thursday head to Laikipia East Constituency.

Othaya MP Mary Wambui, who led the legislators on a tour of Nyeri County two weeks ago, said the country is being governed by an administration that follows its campaign manifesto.

"We humbly ask that on August 8, you wake up early and line up to ensure that President Kenyatta is back to power," the MP said during a rally at Kamukunji stadium.