Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres receives a welcoming bouquet from a young girl. He arrived in at Entebbe International Airport at 7:30pm last evening.

Kampala — As Uganda hosts the Solidarity Summit on Refugees tomorrow, DR Congo and South Sudan youth refugees have asked the United Nations (UN) to focus more on ending conflicts in their countries than raising money for refugees.

While speaking at the youth refugee pre-summit workshop organised by Reach A hand Uganda (RAHU) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the youth refugees challenged UN to move its focus from humanitarian aid to finding solutions to the conflicts that have left thousands killed and displaced.

Mr Malual Bol Kur, a South Sudanese refugee, said he was interested in going back to his home country than depending on UN aid in a settlement camp.

"UN agencies should help in finding lasting solutions to the fighting in my country. I would be happy if the UN ends the conflict so that I could go back home," Mr Kul said.

Mr Espa Ndahimana, a DRC refugee at Nakivale settlement camp, wondered why UN has failed to find solutions for the conflict that has ravaged his country for more than three decades.

"The conflict in my country is more than 30 years old. I came to Uganda 17 years ago, but the conflict is still ongoing. Should we believe that UN has failed to establish the cause of the conflict," Mr Ndahimana said. In their response, Ms Almaz Gebru, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country director, Morgens Pederson, Danish envoy, and Mr Mondo Kyateka, commissioner for youth at Gender ministry, challenged the youth to respect peace by denouncing those that lure them into fighting.

"If you need peace, then you should intensify the efforts to protect and promote peace. You need to understand that there are diplomatic ways of solving misunderstandings," Ms Gebru said.

Mr Pederson called upon countries facing the refugee influx, especially Uganda to promote peace by tackling issues that are causing battles in neighbouring countries such as DR Congo and South Sudan.

"Without tackling the cause of the conflict, the challenge of refugees will remain enormous. Uganda needs to intensify efforts to promote peace in the region," Mr Pederson said.

Mr Kyateka reminded the youth that they are always the first target for every war commander, thus urging them to decline joining rebellious groups if peace is to prevail. "Who would start the war singled handedly? A general to start a war needs soldiers and these are the youth. You say no to such influences and there will be no war," Mr Kyateka said.

Refugees also decried sexual abuses in settlement camps and asked the government and UN agencies to find solution to the problem. Mr Kyateka advised the victims to always report to nearby police officers.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres, who arrived in the country last evening, is today visiting South Sudan refugees in Arua and Adjumani districts while Phillipo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will be in Nakivali Refugee camp in Isingiro District.