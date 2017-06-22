Kenya: Vet Lab's Mudanyi Sets Early Pace

Home player Edwin Mudanyi became the first player to qualify for Thursday afternoon's third round of this year's Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course in Nairobi.

Mudanyi scored a 6-5 victory in Wednesday's first round against Josephat Rono of Golf Park, and was expected to meet the winner of Nyali's Mathew Githinji and Edwin Kiarie of Thika Sports Club.

Both players did not show up at Vet Lab hence Mudanyi gets a bye in the second round today morning and will wait for the winner of the match between Kiambu's Michael Karanga and Peter Macharia of Golf Park.

Karanga beat Sylvester Luhombo of Nandi Bears 2-up and Macharia beat Thika's Patrick Kingori also 2-up.

Otherwise Isaiah Otuke, also of Vet Lab, beat Nakuru's Shileen Nanji 6-4 and will now meet Robert Odero in the second round where Muthaiga's Jeff Kubwa will take on Brian Omondi, after an easy 8-6 win against Gabriel Warigi.

Royal Nairobi's Jay Sandhu beat Ruiru's Frank Munyua 6-4 to book a date with Golf Park's John Lijirma who fought a tough match with Eldoret's Andrew Chelogoi before overpowering him at the 22nd hole.

National caddies champion Simon Njogu beat long-hitter James Kamenchu 2-up to also qualify for the second round.

At the bottom of the draw, Railway's Samuel Njoroge, who got a bye in the first round, will meet Golf Park's Elias Indeche, who got a walk over from John Kamais.

Vet Lab's Robinson Owiti is set to take on Railway's George Felix, who beat Eldoret's Aaron Kitur 3-1.

Two Limuru players John Karichu and Simon Karari will be the first to clash in the morning.

Karichu, a former Golfer of The Year champion had a bye and Karari, a former national caddies champion got a walk over from Ruiru's Chris Andrea.

Elsewhere, John Ikonya, a retired senior Police officer earned himself a return air ticket to Israel after beating a field of 126 golfers during this year's "Clergy Golf" tournament hosted by the Catholic Fathers at Kiambu Golf Club on Monday.

The handicap 23 Ikonya picked a couple of pars at the front nine for 33.5 nett, while, despite bogeying a number of holes at the back nine, still managed 36.5 nett for an impressive 70 nett to emerge the overall winner.

"I had a good start at the first few holes of the opening nine where I sank a number of pars and that really pushed me to play well at the end.

"I am so happy winning a ticket to the holy land," said Ikonya.

"I did not think I will ever have a chance of visiting Israel in my life time and I am so grateful that this game of golf has offered me the chance," added Ikonya.

He beat the clergy winner Fr Peter Kaigua by four shots.

Leading the ladies with a fine score of 71 nett was Barbara Kinyanjui.

This year, the event was sponsored by Gotell Travels and Silverline Motors.

Meanwhile, the club will also be the venue for another big event, the annual Accountants and Bankers tournament, dubbed this year as the Wahasibu Golf Day.

By Wednesday evening, it had attracted a field of 150 players who are expected to battle it out for an array prizes.