Kenya: Five Schools Banned From Nyanza Region Games

Five schools have been suspended from the ongoing Nyanza Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two B Games in Homa Bay County.

The schools were kicked out of the three-day regional championships at Homa Bay High School after preliminary investigations indicated that they fielded ineligible players and also engaged in impersonation.

Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys, Olembo Secondary from Kisumu and Kisii County's Mogonga were suspended from participating in boys' volleyball while St Paul's Ligisa and Gesero Mixed from Kisii were suspended from taking part in boys' football.

Incidentally, Gesero proceeded to the regional championships after Moremani Mixed were suspended for fielding ineligible players during the Kisii County games held over the weekend at Getacho.

Moremani beat Gesero 1-0 but did not turn up for vetting on Sunday.

Nyanza Secondary Schools Sports Association vice secretary Henrycus Rachilo confirmed the suspensions.

"We have made our recommendations to the ministry of education to do further investigations and reach their own verdict," Rachilo said.

He declined to give more details and referred journalists to the ministry.

LOST TWO MATCHES

Getacho had already been eliminated from the games after losing their opening matches against holders Barding and favourites Kanga High School.

In the opening match, Barding beat 2-1 Getacho while Kanga edged them 1-0.

Mogonga had already qualified to the semis after beating Chianda 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20) and Ringa 3-1 (25-27, 25-15, 27-25, 27-25).

Police sources at Homa Bay police station confirmed four of the players accused of impersonation spent the night in custody.

The coaches of the respective teams were also summoned to record statements.