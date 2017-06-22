Tanzania: Kariakoo Businessman in Court for 'Hoarding' Over 5,000 Pieces of Military Uniforms

Businessman Casto Ngogo (35), based at suburban Kariakoo, was yesterday arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam for unlawful possession of 5,000 pieces of military trousers of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF).

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa, the accused denied the charges and was granted bail on conditions of securing two reliable sureties who had to sign a bond of 10m/- each, including depositing in court a title deed of immovable property certified at a value of over 30m/-.

Inspector Hamisi Saidi who was prosecuting the case informed the court that investigations into the matter were still under way. " ... the charges are bailable according to legal provisions ... so the prosecution has no objection," noted Inspector Saidi.

Reading out the charges, the prosecutor alleged that on June 15, this year at Galeo ICD Chang'ombe within Temeke District in Dar es Salaam, Ngogo was found in unlawful possession of military uniforms belonging to TPDF.

According to Inspector Saidi, the government stores include a total of 5,000 pieces of TPDF military troussers in container DCIV 82851 (5) valued at 59,500,000/-, the property of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Magistrate Nongwa adjourned the case to July 17, this year, when the case will move for another mention. The accused is out on bail. Meanwhile, the Kisutu Court yesterday released and rearrested the Principal Legal Officer of the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Baptister Bitaho (54), who is claimed to be a Burundian National under Section 98 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

Bitaho was earlier this month arraigned at the court on three counts including working without a valid permit and unlawful presence in the country. Magistrate Nongwa arrived at the decision following a move by the prosecution from the Immigration Department led by Mr Method Kagoma to withdraw the case against Mr Bitaho.

The prosecution had withdrawn the case under section 98 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) which states that "in any trial before a subordinate court any public prosecutor may with the consent of the court or on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), at any time before judgment is pronounced, withdraw from the prosecution of any person either generally or in respect of one or more of the offences with which such person is charged.

Upon such withdrawal if it is made before the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be discharged, but such discharge of an accused person shall not operate as a bar to subsequent proceedings against him on account of the same facts."

The court was earlier informed that the cased was brought for mention. In a telephone interview, Mr Kagoma told this paper that Bitaho was discharged and later rearrested and is currently being held at the Immigration Department for further interrogation.

It was alleged that on May 19, 2017 at Kinondoni District Immigration Office in the city the accused being a citizen of the United Republic of Burundi, was found unlawful present in the country without a valid visa.

According to the prosecutor, Bitaho did commit the offence while knowing that doing so amount to immigration offences. Mr Mlay also alleged that during the same occasion in Kinondoni District in the city, the accused was found engaging in occupation as a principal legal officer of TBS without having a working permit allowing him to do so.

In the third count, the accused on July 6, 2011 at the Dar es Salaam Immigration Office in Ilala District in the city being a foreigner made a false statement regarding his personal particulars in the passport application form CT (5)(Ai).