Tanzania: Children's TV Programme Fears Allayed

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has allayed fears in some quarters, over the likelihood of Multichoice DStv to air unsuitable cartoon programmes. The fears have been relayed through various social media outlets for nearly one week now.

They come close on the heels of the decision by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) to suspend six cartoon programmes aired by the Pay-TV service provider. The decision, the board explained in its statement, was prompted by the programmes' homosexuality content.

In the words of KFCB Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua, programmes "were laced with subtle messages normalising, glamorising or even glorifying homosexual behaviour, contrary to the law and the KFCB Classification Guidelines."

According to the statement, the programmes are Loud House, The Legend of the Korra and Hey Arnold, aired on Nickelodeon channel and Clarance, Steven Universe and Adventure Time, aired on Cartoon Network channel.

TCRA Corporate and Communications Manager Semu Mwakyanja told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday: "Broadcasting in this country is guided by laws, rules and regulations that each broadcaster is supposed to abide by.

"Each broadcaster is by the law required to present the content of their programme outlines four months before airing for scrutiny for approval or disapproval. No offensive programme can go on air in Tanzania."

Mr Mwakyanjala explained that every year, TCRA convenes an Annual Broadcasters Conference at which the regulator reminds broadcasters and media owners about the rules and regulations they are bound to adhere to in the course of their operations.

According to Mr Mwakyanjala, Tanzania, which has 32 television and 150 radio stations, was the leading nation in East and Central Africa in terms of having proper broadcasting regulatory measures.

Responding to the concerns yesterday, Multichoice issued a statement in which it stated that it beams content by observing laws, rules and regulations governing the industry in particular countries.

"Multichoice takes pride in ensuring that we comply with the law in all jurisdictions that we operate in and are mindful that culture is the foundation of the nation as family values underpin the society," Multichoice said.

"In tandem with our internal quality control measures, we also ensure all third party suppliers are adequately briefed on the country specific regulatory requirements and provisions," the statement added.