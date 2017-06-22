Tanzania: Yanga Throw in Towel On Niyonzima

Young Africans leadership has thrown in a towel and decided to let go their prized asset, Rwandese midfielder maestro, Haruna Niyonzima, after failing to reach an agreement on contract renewal.

Niyonzima's existing contract with Yanga expires next month and the club's General Secretary, Charles Boniface Mkwasa, confirmed in a statement yesterday that they will not afford to have him despite having interest in continuing having his service.

"We would like to inform our members and fans that Niyonzima (Haruna), who has featured with distinctions for our club for the past six years will not be with us next season.

"We have lately been in discussion with Niyonzima on the renewal of his contract, but we have failed to reach into an agreement and so we have decided to leave him and let him decide on his own future.

The club wishes him all the best in his life," said Mkwasa. Niyonzima joined Yanga in July 2011 from Rwanda's APR and has always been a pillar for the club in its local and international campaigns.

He has won four Premier League titles with the club, two Kagame Cup titles and two Charity Shields. Niyonzima has also played crucial role in helping the club to reach the last eight of CAF Confederation Cup in 2016.

The ball is on Simba's court now to finish it all, and the Msimbazi Reds VicePresident, Geoffrey Nyange alias 'Kaburu' hinted yesterday that the deal to sign Niyonzima is almost done.

Yanga and Simba were on neck to neck battling for the signature of the virtuoso midfielder with his price tag reportedly reaching 120m/- For the past week or so, the player has been on the headlines regarding his destination next season with Simba being tipped as the more likely side to lure the star.

And, unconfirmed report had it that the player had already entered into pre contract agreement with the Msimbazi Reds. Should Simba succeed in signing Niyonzima, it will be a direct hit back on Yanga, who are also reported to have signed a pre contract agreement with the Msimbazi Reds gifted striker, Ibrahim Ajib.

In another development, Yanga are reported to have signed a pre-contract deal with Azam FC and Taifa Stars left wing back, Gardiel Michael. Michael becomes the fourth player to join the Jangwani Street club after Ajib, defender Abadllah Haji Shaibu from Zanzibar's Taifa Jang'ombe and midfielder Pius Buswita from Mbao FC.

Simba on the other hand has been the most active club in the transfer window, recruiting at least six players so far.