Tanzania: New Ngorongoro Livestock, People Census Next Month

Ngorongoro — The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in association with the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) will be conducting fresh population, settlement and livestock census within the Ngorongoro Division, from next July.

The Ngorongoro District Commissioner (DC), Mr Rashid Taka, said the move follows directives from Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa who ordered that the conservation area must undergo new population and livestock census to ensure that aliens and foreign cattle do not overwhelm the important World Heritage Site.

"The Prime Minister also ordered that, all cattle belonging to local residents within the Ngorongoro Conservation Area be recorded and branded to clearly mark their owners and that all invading animals should be expunged from the World Heritage Site, in order to conserve the environment," maintained DC Taka.

The DC was speaking during a special meeting held to sensitise local residents within the Ngorongoro Division, onto which the NCAA is mapped, on the importance of the special census in the area and how the government targets to improve social services in the location.

The Conservator for the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Dr Freddy Manongi said that in addition to the proposed fresh census, to be conducted by the NBS, his authority was also planning to involve the National Identity Cards Authority (NIDA) to issue special IDs to all native residents of Ngorongoro Division.

The Regional Manager for the NBS, Dr Margaret Martin said the NBS will involve local residents in coming up with proper ways of conducting the special census, including identification of aliens who are not supposed to be included in the new counting exercise.

"Normally, the country conducts census after every ten years with the latest exercise having been done in 2012, but in between, there is the importance of improving data by carrying out special counts," she explained.

The Chairman for the Ngorongoro Pastoralist Council, Mr Edward Maura said the new census exercise must be conducted very carefully because the area was infested with many aliens.

According to him, some of the aliens have already established themselves among the locals and holding great political influence and may not be cooperative when the time comes to flush out foreigners.

When Ngorongoro Conservation was established in 1959, the area had only 12,000 Maasai pastoralists, but now the number has risen to an es timated 90,000 and counting.

Measuring 8,300 square kilometres, the conservation area is multi-use and unique, being the only conservation area that protects wildlife while also allowing human habitation, precisely for pastoral Maasai community.

But this multiple land usage is also bringing problems, with experts fearing environmental destruction caused by increased human population and overwhelming number of livestock where cattle, goats and sheep are heading towards 150,000 in total.

The July census will thus separate native livestock from those pushed in by aliens from other areas in accordance to the Prime Minister's directives.