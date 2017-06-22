East Africa: Top Golfer Goes to Namibia to Drill for EAC Tournament

National golf team ace Victor Joseph plans to use the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf Championship as perfect platform to sharpen his skill ahead of the East African Golf Challenge trophy.

Joseph is among four Tanzanian golfers selected by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) to represent country at the invited Windhoek golf championship scheduled to tee off from tomorrow to Saturday in Namibian capital, Windhoek.

TGU chairman Joseph Tango told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that once again Tanzania has been invited to take part in the event that brings together 11 African countries.

According to Tango, each country is supposed to field four golfers in Divisions A, B, C and ladies. He said that Joseph will compete in the Division A category, Akhil Yusufali (Division B) while the Division C player is Dickson Sika.

The ladies category player, according to Tango is Vicky Elias. Tango said the team left for Namibia yesterday ready for today practice round, before the Friday's official tee off.

"Its opportunity to Joseph to test his skills among other top African golfers at the event is one of the national top players. With East African event under card on August this year, this event is perfect place for him," said Tango.

He added that Tanzania needs players like Joseph for the national team duty and hopes he will work hard and bring home the desirable fruits from Namibia. The Namibia tourney will be played at both the Windhoek Golf and the Omeya Golf clubs, which Tango said is one of the best and toughest courses.

He said: "It is good for Joseph to test water at the courses and add some experience, always it is good to play against top golfers."