Nigeria: Dangote Cement Hands Over Drivers to Customs for Carrying Contrabands

THE transport section of Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant, has intercepted one of the company's trucks loaded with contrabands in Ibadan, arrested the drivers and handed them over to the Nigerian Customs for further investigations and prosecution.

The arrest was carried out by a crack team of the company's security personnel led by its chief security officer who acted on intelligence, bothering on misconduct by some of its drivers.

While handing over the driver and his motoboy to the Customs Authority, assistant general manager, in charge of security services, CSP Ali Garba, explained that the company has a surveillance section that monitors all its trucks and drivers' activities.

He said: "On June 7, 2017 at about 1820 hours, intelligence information received by Dangote Senior Drivers, Ibese led to the interception of Dantrans truck No KMC 38 XR / ICT-13A-083 driven by a former and dismissed driver, Ismaila Abubakar. The truck was loaded with frozen turkey allegedly loaded at Iyana-Isolo, Lagos State heading to Benin City Edo State."

He further revealed that while Nasiru H. Ahmed, 284393, is the bonafide driver to truck KMC 38 XR / ICT-13A-083, preliminary investigation revealed that on June 2, 2017 Nasiru H. Ahmed loaded 900 bags of cement for Benin Depot.

"At Kara Garage in Benin City, Nasiru H. Ahmed dropped from the vehicle and travelled to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State leaving the truck in the care of his motorboys: Bilyaminu Abdullahi and Bashiru with the dismissed driver Ismaila Abubakar."

Unfortunately for the bonafide driver, Ismaila Abubakar drove the truck from Kara to Benin Depot for offloading the cement after removing truck tracking system and left it in Benin City.

He said: "Investigation revealed further that instead of driving straight to the Plant they decided to go to Iyana-Isolo in Lagos State to lift frozen turkey to Benin City at the cost of three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N350,000.00), out of which only Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) was paid as part-payment.