South Africa: Pregnant Mom Accused of Killing Son Will Have to Watch Video of His Funeral

A pregnant Cape Town mom will have to settle for a video of her child's funeral service after the case against her and her boyfriend was postponed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Abigail Ruiters shared an emotional moment with her father, Pastor Ronald Ruiters, as she was led back to the holding cells following her appearance in the dock alongside Ameeruddien Peters.

The couple is accused of murdering 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters, Abigail's youngest son.

The toddler was declared dead at a Kensington health facility last Monday.

According to police, he had sustained serious injuries to his head and body.

She further faces a charge under the Children's Act. Peters faces a charge of rape, it was revealed on Wednesday during their bail information appearance.

An inconsolable Pastor Ruiters outside the court said it broke his heart to see his daughter remain in custody as they prepared for his grandson's funeral on Saturday.

'I love my daughter'

"She was very emotional. I took her hand and said, 'Abigail, don't worry'. I will make a plan that she can see a video of the child's [funeral]. That's the best I can do - I love my daughter," he said.

"She wanted to be there. But I told her, with or without her, I am burying Jeremiah."

Ruiters said that he had explained to his daughter what could happen in court after the State last week said they would be opposing bail.

"When I saw her on Tuesday, she thought she would be coming out today. I prepped her and told her she wouldn't, but that she shouldn't worry - leave it all in God's mighty hands."

Dozens of neighbours attended proceedings on Wednesday, gasping and crying when State prosecutor Adiel Jansen confirmed Jeremiah had been raped.

Threats were hurled at Peters as he made his way out of the dock and members of the gallery filed out of the courtroom.

'What did you do to my child?'

Abigail Ruiters cried and pushed Peters away from her in the dock, screaming: "What did you do to my child?"

"I didn't do anything to him," Peters pleaded with her as she turned her back on him.

Attempts by their Legal Aid lawyer, Thaana Abrahams, to consult with her clients proved fruitless as the two faced off in the dock.

Abrahams requested that Ruiters, who is six-months pregnant, be kept in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison, due to her high-risk pregnancy.

Pastor Ruiters was distraught by the confirmation that Jeremiah had been raped.

"What man in his right mind can rape an infant, an 18-month-old baby boy? My grandson? How is that possible?"

The matter was postponed to July 5.

