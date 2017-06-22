22 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Man Uses Tyre Tube for Fishing - Drowns

Wedza — A 34-year-old man drowned recently after a tyre tube he was using to navigate a local dam's waters, deflated.

Police in the area have confirmed the death of Shingirai Mayni of Msasa Farm, who drowned while fishing at Scorra Dam in the company of a friend, Simon Shambare, early this month.

According to the police, on the fateful day, Mayni's wife, Pamela Chikosha, 37, noticed that it was getting late and went to the dam to summon her husband, home.

After being summoned by the wife to return home, Mayni started 'rowing' towards reaching the dam's shores.

However, his tyre tube developed a puncture and deflated, resulting in him drowning. Shambare who was following close behind, tried unsuccessfully to rescue his friend.

Shambare and Chikosha then reported the incident at Wedza Police Station and the cops managed to retrieve Mayni's body, his deflated tube and his fishing rods.

Meanwhile, last month, two men from the same area in Wedza, drowned on their way to a beer drink when their canoe capsized.

