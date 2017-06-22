Nigeria: Quit Notice - UK High Commission Commends Govt's Proactive Measure, Calls for Calm

The United Kingdom's High Commission has commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for proactive measures taken to address the call by some groups for others to leave one part of the country to another.

This came as Intersociety, a coalition of Southeast based human rights organizations blamed the Federal Government for escalating the activities of the promoters of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) and feelings of alienation by South East people.

This is even as Bishop Azogu, chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT/National Leader of Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords' Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), commended Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state for his intervention on the hate speech against the Igbo , saying that his timely intervention saved the country from bloodbath.

The UK Mission in a statement made available to Vanguard,yesterday in Abuja stated that it supported the Vice President efforts on the issue.

The High Commission condemned statements calling for forced removal of a group from one side of the country to the other, stating that it was not particular about Arewa youths alone but all groups issuing similar directives in the country.

The mission therefore called for calm and reconciliation between the many ethnic groups and communities in the country.

"All Nigerians are entitled to live wherever they want in Nigeria, and we support that right unequivocally.

"Statements calling for the forced removal of one group or another to another part of Nigeria are dangerous and irresponsible.

"We commend and support the Acting President and all those who have opposed these statements.

"We call for calm and for reconciliation between the many ethnic groups and communities that make up and contribute to the strength and diversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," it stated.

S'East CSOs blame FG for escalation of pro-Biafra agitations

In their opinion, the south-east based civil society organisations blamed the Federal Government for the total shut down of the South East on the 30th of May 2017 in commemoration of Biafra Day.

The members threw their weight behind the role played by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and the South East caucus of the Senate in the perfection of bail of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, adding that both Ekweremadu and South East Senators deserved commendation for helping the government to extricate itself from self-imposed tight corner over Nnamdi Kanu in order to douse tension in the land.

Intersociety further reacted to the letter by the coalition of northern youths to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, wherein it claimed that Ekweremadu and South East leaders were busy paying courtesy calls on Kanu and helped to perfect his bail rather than condemn the alleged divisive tendencies of Kanu, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

In a statement signed by the board chairman of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi and the coalition's head of campaign and publicity, Barrister Florence Akubilo, the coalition said that "while there would have been nothing wrong if Ekweremadu visited Kanu like several southern leaders in search of a political solution to the Kanu dilemma, the fact was that it was Kanu who actually paid a visit to Ekweremadu and the South east senate caucus in appreciation of their role in perfecting his bail."

The coalition said: "Contrary to their claim, however, Kanu was the one who visited Senator Ekweremadu and the South East Senate Caucus to thank them for their help in fulfilling his bail conditions.

"We see political and sinister intents in the northern youths' singling out of Chief Ekweremadu, for condemnation on a mere fiction that he paid a courtesy visit to the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

"It needs to be emphasised that by helping Kanu meet his bail conditions, Ekweremadu and the South East Senate caucus helped the Federal Government to solve a logjam and douse rising restiveness induced by Kanu's illegal detention".

Blaming President Buhari's administration for the popularisation of Kanu and escalation of the agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra, the coalition said, "The FG made Kanu a hero and pro Biafra agitations loudest by the indiscretion manifest in his arbitrary arrest and continued illegal detention in defiance of court orders, violent crushing of unarmed pro-Biafra protests and peaceful assemblies, and the apartheid policy, which provocatively excluded the South East from this administration's appointments and major projects".

'El-Rufai's intervention saved Nigeria from blood bath'

In his submission, Bishop Azogu said: "The patriotic and timely action of Governor El-Rufai and other political and civil leaders in openly condemning the treasonable utterances of the coalition of northern youths, calling not only for their arrest and prosecution but, the arrest and prosecution of their sponsors is highly commendable."

To address the various agitations across the country, he noted that "what Nigeria needs is restructuring and not break-up because when you restructure, injustice will be drastically reduced but, when you break-up, only a few privileged ones would benefit and injustice will continue unabated.

"There is greater access to justice and equity under a larger enclave. Restructuring the country should give our security agencies greater flexibility to operate and remove them from the overbearing manipulation of powerful individuals," he added.

He described the statement issued by the coalition of northern youths as "a case of Jacobs voice with Essau's hand."

The clergyman posited that the real devils behind the various threats to constitutional peace across the country were "those behind the quit notice to Igbo; wish for Buhari's death; secessionist rhetorics and going to London with Federal Government memos for the President's assent."

Bishop Azogu, who expressed his support for restructuring of the country, however, advised that restructuring the country should not be limited to the confederating states.

"Restructuring the country at the level of confederating states is most unacceptable in view of the greed and unpatriotic nature of our political leaders."

He urged the security agencies to act now to identify the sponsors of the various destabilizing agitations across the country as they may not be able to contain the situation when it fully explodes.