Nigeria: UTME - Why We Rescheduled Exam for 85,000 Candidates - JAMB

Abuja — THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has explained that its decision to allow candidates, whose 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, results were earlier cancelled, to rewrite was because of its new principles of equality and inclusiveness.

But the board said the examination was for only candidates who registered late and those with related issues.

To this end, it warned the candidates with the privileged opportunity to resit the examination slated for Saturday to behave themselves while participating in the examination, warning that like the previous one, it would enhance its monitoring of the examination and not compromise its sanctity.

In a statement to this effect, released to the media by its Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the examination, which 85,000 candidates would be writing on Saturday, would be spread across some Computer Based Testing, CBT, centres.

The state further explained that the rescheduled examination was a product of an enlarged management meeting of JAMB.

"Many of the candidates rescheduled for this examination enjoy this privilege because of the board's principles of equality and inclusiveness. It is better to let 100 offenders go free than to punish one innocent person," it said.

The board said the affected candidates have since been informed through text messages to their various contacts.

"By this notice, they are advised to check their e-mail and profile for the schedule of their examination or visit the board's website for their status," the statement added.

It said candidates will soon be requested to print their e-slip for details such as date, venue and time of the examination.

JAMB said candidates not listed for the supplementary, would not be communicated with; while those, whose results are withheld, would reflect in their profiles, which have been updated just as it advised rescheduled candidates to comport themselves and be of good behaviour to avoid the circumstance that earlier necessitated the cancellation of their previous examination.