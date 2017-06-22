Nigeria: Herdsmen Menace, Prophesy Foretold By Nnamdi Kanu - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said, yesterday, that some of prophesies of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, three years ago, were already manifesting in the form of the activities of herdsmen in the southern part of the country and the recent quit notice on Igbo residing in the north by some northern groups.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, recalled that Kanu had also predicted on October 14, 2015 before his arrest, that there were plans to encourage the migration of Fulani herdsmen, who, he alleged, were armed and encouraged to slaughter southerners with impunity.

He said: "They came to ensure that our people are enslaved forever. The people will cry and weep but no one will come to their rescue. That is exactly what is happening today with the rampaging Fulani herdsmen decimating communities with the encouragement and protection of the presidency.

"Despite these heinous and brazen carnage, wanton murder and destruction of communities across southern Nigeria, no single Fulani man has been brought before a court or charged under the laws of Nigeria.

"Kanu predicted that they will brazenly seize our land under the pretense of creating grazing fields for Fulani nomads and their cattle and when the conquest is complete, we will become their serfs forever.

"This Fulani agenda is gathering greater momentum with the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge (C.R.K) from schools curriculum and replacement with Arabic and Islamic studies. If this trend is not halted, Judeo- Christians of the East will become endangered species.

"Nnamdi Kanu had prophesied also that the Fulani herdsmen will use the security apparatus to advance the agenda of their ethnic group and that the herdsmen, who will be deadlier than Boko Haram, will emerge to seize our farmlands, rape our women, kill our people and their masters will protect, defend and even arm them because their sole agenda is to enslave us forever.

"Those who cannot see it now, will soon see it. The hatred in their soul against our people is legendary. They do not see us as humans. They kill, they slaughter, they burn and they destroy.

"All we ever want is freedom, to enable us realise our full potentials on the piece of land God Almighty placed us in on this planet. But there are persons whose sole agenda is to intimidate and dominate others. They hate freedom, justice and fair play.

"They are the true enemies of peaceful co-existence. We respect justice and equity, and above all, we respect the sanctity of human life, but these people do not. They use terror to intimidate and subdue in order to rule over everybody else. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo should beware of the pitfalls ahead.

"Kanu was also on record as having prophesied that a time would come when Arewa people will ask Biafrans to take their trouble and leave the northern part of Nigeria. Today, has it not come to pass with issuing of the quit notice?"

Insisting that Igbo were better off on their own, the IPOB scribe argued that unity flows with love and mutual respect, adding that artificial unity with people who see someone as an infidel and unbeliever, is fake and dangerous.