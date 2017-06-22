Kenya: Ezekiel Kemboi to Miss World Championships Trials

Four-time World 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi will not participate in the World Championships trials starting Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kemboi, the two times Olympic 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist, said that he wasn't feeling well and will have to watch the trials from the terraces.

The 35-year-old Kemboi, who will be seeking a record fifth consecutive victory during the London World Championships on July 4-13, will now bank on getting the wild card by virtue of being the defending champion.

"I have been a little bit unwell but I have resumed training," said Kemboi, who has won the last four editions of the World championships in 2009 Berlin, 2011 Daegu, 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing.

"Hopefully, I will be fit and ready to defend my title in London," said Kemboi, who will be returning to the London Olympic Stadium where he won his second Olympic gold medal after the 2004 Athens Games.

"If I am to retire, I want to sign off at the podium," said Kemboi, who won his first medal for Kenya with victory at the 2001 Africa Under-20 Championships in Mauritius.

It will be the first time Kemboi will be missing the World Championships trials since he scaled to the senior level.

Kemboi was disqualified during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games for line infringement, a move that saw him lose his bronze medal.

Kemboi announced his retirement after the race but rescinded his decision afterwards, and is now out to defend his world title for the fifth consecutive time.