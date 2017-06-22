Kenya: Crucial Points for Kenya's Elite Athletes to Bear in Mind

After the national youth trials last weekend at the Nyayo Stadium, the focus now shifts to the World Athletics Championships in London in early August.

But as they say, first things first, and this weekend, we embark on the trials for the World Championships at the same venue. I must, however, say that this year's trials comes with conditions and athletes must brace up for them.

A few weeks back, we clearly outlined what the athletes needed to make it for the trials and eventually the world championships. Nothing has changed.

First and very important, an athlete must have the qualifying time.

Besides, the same athlete must have complied with IAAF Anti-Doping regulations by undergoing two tests in major competition and three tests out of competition.

They must at least have honoured educational seminars on Anti-doping since they form the basis of the pre-qualification conditions.

Further every athlete must be registered under Athletics Kenya and must sign a letter committing themselves to the limitations as per the IAAF rules.

Failure to meet these conditions (locally), the affected the athlete will not be invited for trials since even if they succeed, they will not be able to compete at the Worlds.

PASSING THE BUCK

I thought I should remind the athletics fraternity and sorority of these rules because Kenyans tend to forget very fast and it has become their hobby to pass the buck.

Apart from the rules, we expect very vibrant trails with all the top names in the contention. As usual, the Kenyan show is always the "mini World Championships" and we don't expect less.

For the public and this being long holiday, we expect you to fill the Nyayo Stadium as you watch live your sons and daughters in action.

Those who have been dreaming of selfies with the likes of Olympic champions David Rudisha (800m), Vivian Cheruiyot (5,000m), Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) and Faith Chepng'etich (1,500) among others; this is your chance. See you at Nyayo Stadium.