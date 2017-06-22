22 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: JK Touts Midwifery Global Policy Reforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Former Tanzania President, Dr Jakaya Kikwete delivers a key note address at the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) in Toronto, Canada. The high-level forum brought together government representatives, heads of agencies and global advocates to identify ways to address the global state of midwifery.

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has called for urgent global policy reform on midwifery and recognition of the profession, saying skilled and educated midwives can provide essential healthcare needed during pregnancy.

Addressing the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) forum in Toronto, Canada, the former President said statistics on maternal and child mortality were frightening, saddening and surprising, because the number of mothers and children dying are huge.

"They are saddening because no mother is supposed to die for giving life to another human being. Also, that pregnancy and childbirth should be moments of celebration and not moments of grief." remarked Dr Kikwete during the forum.

The high-level forum brought together government representatives, heads of agencies and global advocates to identify ways to address the global state of midwifery.

The forum was hosted by the International Confederation of Midwives as part of their 31st Triennial Congress. Ms Toyin Saraki, ICM Goodwill Ambassador said: "The impact of skilled and educated midwifery is all around us.

Still, the global shortage of midwives amounts to 350,000 and the gap between those who have access to the life-saving care midwives provide and those who do not is enormous.

"This needs to change immediately with the provision of increased funding, education and regulation that supports midwives, no matter where they are," said the ICM Goodwill Ambassador-cum-Head of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

In her closing remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the ICM, Ms Sally Pairman said ICM represents more than 500,000 midwives in 113 countries who wake up every day and perform their life-saving roles with so much dedication and passion despite lack of support and recognition they receive.

"For their sake and the sake of millions worldwide, it is time we changed that," said the ICM Chief Executive Officer

Africa

Tanzania Named Most Expensive Country to Send Money From UK

Tanzania has been named as the most expensive destination in Africa to send remittance form United Kingdom. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.