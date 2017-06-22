Photo: Daily News

Former Tanzania President, Dr Jakaya Kikwete delivers a key note address at the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) in Toronto, Canada. The high-level forum brought together government representatives, heads of agencies and global advocates to identify ways to address the global state of midwifery.

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has called for urgent global policy reform on midwifery and recognition of the profession, saying skilled and educated midwives can provide essential healthcare needed during pregnancy.

Addressing the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) forum in Toronto, Canada, the former President said statistics on maternal and child mortality were frightening, saddening and surprising, because the number of mothers and children dying are huge.

"They are saddening because no mother is supposed to die for giving life to another human being. Also, that pregnancy and childbirth should be moments of celebration and not moments of grief." remarked Dr Kikwete during the forum.

The high-level forum brought together government representatives, heads of agencies and global advocates to identify ways to address the global state of midwifery.

The forum was hosted by the International Confederation of Midwives as part of their 31st Triennial Congress. Ms Toyin Saraki, ICM Goodwill Ambassador said: "The impact of skilled and educated midwifery is all around us.

Still, the global shortage of midwives amounts to 350,000 and the gap between those who have access to the life-saving care midwives provide and those who do not is enormous.

"This needs to change immediately with the provision of increased funding, education and regulation that supports midwives, no matter where they are," said the ICM Goodwill Ambassador-cum-Head of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

In her closing remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the ICM, Ms Sally Pairman said ICM represents more than 500,000 midwives in 113 countries who wake up every day and perform their life-saving roles with so much dedication and passion despite lack of support and recognition they receive.

"For their sake and the sake of millions worldwide, it is time we changed that," said the ICM Chief Executive Officer